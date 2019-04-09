Woodham Comm. Centre

Breaking News

Local News

  1. All
Marathon Runner in aid of ManHealth

Nathan Abbott, presenter of the 90s Classix show on Aycliffe Radio, has been in training to compete in the Lon...

(0) Comments

Business

  1. All
HumanKind, National Provider of Health & Social Care Services

Following the announcement of their intention to merge in November 2018, northern-based health and social care...

(0) Comments

School

  1. All
Woodham Burn Primary Aiming for School Eco-Schools Award

Woodham Burn Primary is aiming to reduce its energy consumption, its paper usage; and promote the issue of foo...

(0) Comments

Sport

  1. All
Jazzmyn’s Journey

https://www.facebook.com/spectrumartisticrollerskating/   Following recent success at a National Competit...

(0) Comments

Events

  1. All
Film Show

"THE PURSUIT OF HAPPYNESS" The "Feel Good Film Show" at St. Clare’s Church on Tuesday 9th April features the 2...

(0) Comments

Newton News Current Edition

Newton News Latest Edition
Newton News Latest Edition

Aycliffe Beat News Feed

Newton Aycliffe Police

21 hours ago

Newton Aycliffe Police

Officers are appealing for information following reports of criminal damage to a vehicle in Newton Aycliffe.

The incident occurred outside of St Mary’s Primary school on Burn Lane just before 5pm on March 20.

It is believed the suspect(s) damaged the vehicle parked outside of the school by unknown means before making off.

Anyone with information in relation to this incident is asked to call police on 101 quoting reference number 320 of March 20. ... Read MoreRead Less

Photo

View on Facebook
·Share

Newton Aycliffe Police

2 days ago

Newton Aycliffe Police

***ACE Awards***

On Saturday 23rd March 2019, Nicole Holmes and Lauren Bulmer went to the rescue of a vulnerable female in Newton Aycliffe town centre and stayed with her until officers arrived. Their actions were highly commended by the beat team who were very impressed with the support they offered. Well done girls, you are ACE! Both will be rewarded by McDonalds who are sponsoring this initiative that recognises acts of community spirit in young people. ... Read MoreRead Less

Photo

View on Facebook
·Share

View on Facebook

Aycliffe Beat Twitter Feed

View All Notices

Police Notices

Events Calendar

This Months Events

« April 2019 » loading...
M T W T F S S
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
1
2
3
4
5
Tue 09

Woodham Comm. Centre

April 9 @ 9:00 am - 9:30 pm
Mon 15

Woodham Comm. Centre

April 15 @ 6:15 am - 5:00 pm
Tue 16

Woodham Comm. Centre

April 16 @ 9:00 am - 9:30 pm
View All Events

Music Festival

Newton News Current Edition

Newton News Latest Edition
Newton News Latest Edition

Live Scores

Aycliffe Beat News Feed

Newton Aycliffe Police

21 hours ago

Newton Aycliffe Police

Officers are appealing for information following reports of criminal damage to a vehicle in Newton Aycliffe.

The incident occurred outside of St Mary’s Primary school on Burn Lane just before 5pm on March 20.

It is believed the suspect(s) damaged the vehicle parked outside of the school by unknown means before making off.

Anyone with information in relation to this incident is asked to call police on 101 quoting reference number 320 of March 20. ... Read MoreRead Less

Photo

View on Facebook

·Share

Newton Aycliffe Police

2 days ago

Newton Aycliffe Police

***ACE Awards***

On Saturday 23rd March 2019, Nicole Holmes and Lauren Bulmer went to the rescue of a vulnerable female in Newton Aycliffe town centre and stayed with her until officers arrived. Their actions were highly commended by the beat team who were very impressed with the support they offered. Well done girls, you are ACE! Both will be rewarded by McDonalds who are sponsoring this initiative that recognises acts of community spirit in young people. ... Read MoreRead Less

Photo

View on Facebook

·Share

View on Facebook

Police Notices

Aycliffe Beat Twitter Feed

Events Calendar

This Months Events

« April 2019 » loading...
M T W T F S S
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
1
2
3
4
5
Tue 09

Woodham Comm. Centre

April 9 @ 9:00 am - 9:30 pm
Mon 15

Woodham Comm. Centre

April 15 @ 6:15 am - 5:00 pm
Tue 16

Woodham Comm. Centre

April 16 @ 9:00 am - 9:30 pm
Mon 22

Woodham Comm. Centre

April 22 @ 6:15 am - 5:00 pm

Video Archive

YouTube Channel

Newton News Adverts

Newton News Adverts

Like What You See?

Church

Durham Youth Pulse-8

More than 130 Young people aged 10 - 19 gathered in Durham Cathedral on Sunday 25th March for The Pulse. The e...

(0) Comments

Like What You See?

Video Archive

Youtube Channel – Homepage
 

Newton News Adverts

Newton News Adverts – Homepage
 

Newton News Mobile

Mobile Ads
Mobile Ads

Advertising

Sidebar Adverts
Sidebar Adverts
Sidebar Adverts
Sidebar Adverts

Page Views Since Website Launch in June 2012