Woodham Comm. Centre

Officers are appealing for information following reports of criminal damage to a vehicle in Newton Aycliffe.

The incident occurred outside of St Mary’s Primary school on Burn Lane just before 5pm on March 20.

It is believed the suspect(s) damaged the vehicle parked outside of the school by unknown means before making off.

Anyone with information in relation to this incident is asked to call police on 101 quoting reference number 320 of March 20. ... Read MoreRead Less

Photo